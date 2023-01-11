UrduPoint.com

Dacoit Held In Injured Condition During Police Encounter

Sumaira FH Published January 11, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Dacoit held in injured condition during police encounter

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :A dacoit allegedly involved in dacoity, robbery and other crimes was arrested by police in injured condition during a police encounter here on Wednesday.

According to the Police spokesman, Shah Rukn-e-Alam police had received a call that five armed outlaws were looting a citizen near Hamza chowk, Jinnah park.

SHO Omer Farooq along with his team reached the spot, where the robbers opened fire on them.

An exchange of fire ensued during which a dacoit sustained injuries from the firing of his own accomplices while four of the robbers managed to escape.

The injured bandit, identified as Muhammad Mazhar, was shifted to Nishtar hospital for treatment, whereas, a pistol and motorcycle were recovered from his possession. The arrested accused was wanted to police in over 10 cases.

Police have registered a case and started investigation.

have arrested a dacoit in injured condition which was involved in dacoity, robbery and other crimes during

Related Topics

Injured Firing Fire Police Exchange Robbery From

Recent Stories

PTI Chairman has no desire to dissolve assemblies ..

PTI Chairman has no desire to dissolve assemblies in KP, Punjab: Kaira

2 hours ago
 DP World announces greenest-ever year at Southampt ..

DP World announces greenest-ever year at Southampton

3 hours ago
 De-notification of Punjab CM: LHC resumes hearing ..

De-notification of Punjab CM: LHC resumes hearing on Chauhary Pervaiz Elahi's pl ..

3 hours ago
 Iqra Aziz asks fans to subscribe her YouTube chann ..

Iqra Aziz asks fans to subscribe her YouTube channel

5 hours ago
 US seeks more assistance for flood-stricken Pakist ..

US seeks more assistance for flood-stricken Pakistan

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 January 2023

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.