Dacoit held in injured condition during police encounter

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :A dacoit allegedly involved in dacoity, robbery and other crimes was arrested by police in injured condition during a police encounter here on Wednesday.

According to the Police spokesman, Shah Rukn-e-Alam police had received a call that five armed outlaws were looting a citizen near Hamza chowk, Jinnah park.

SHO Omer Farooq along with his team reached the spot, where the robbers opened fire on them.

An exchange of fire ensued during which a dacoit sustained injuries from the firing of his own accomplices while four of the robbers managed to escape.

The injured bandit, identified as Muhammad Mazhar, was shifted to Nishtar hospital for treatment, whereas, a pistol and motorcycle were recovered from his possession. The arrested accused was wanted to police in over 10 cases.

Police have registered a case and started investigation.

have arrested a dacoit in injured condition which was involved in dacoity, robbery and other crimes during