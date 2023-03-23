Dacoit held in injured condition during police encounter

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ) :A dacoit wanted to police in over 19 cases of robbery, snatching and others was arrested in injured condition during a police encounter on Thursday.

According to a police spokesperson, the police received information that three robbers had snatched a motorcycle, identity card and cash from a citizen near the WASA office in Shamsabad colony and fled away.

SHO Old Kotwali Muhammad Shamoon Joiya reached the spot along with his team and began to pursue the fleeing dacoits. The robbers opened fire on the police team near Khera chowk in the limits of Makhdoom Rasheed police station.

The police also fired in retaliation and an exchange of fire ensued during which one of the suspects was injured by the firing of his own accomplices. Whereas, the other two robbers managed to escape.

Police cordoned off the area to arrest the fleeing dacoits.

The arrested accused was identified as Zeeshan alias Shan, a resident of Kashif colony Vehari road and was shifted to Nishtar hospital for treatment.

The police recovered the looted motorcycle and the rifle from the crime scene.

A case was registered against the accused at Makhdoom Rasheed police station while further investigation was underway.