Dacoit held in police encounter

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2023 ) :The police in an encounter, apprehended a dacoit in an injured condition while his accomplices managed to escape in the jurisdiction of Saddar police station Kabirwala, here on Saturday.

According to a police spokesman, three armed dacoits snatched cash and mobile phones from citizens namely Ramzan, Mazhar and Akram near Haji Pur and managed to flee from the scene.

The police were chasing the dacoits when the bandits opened straight firing on the police party.

In retaliation, a dacoit who got injured by the firing of his own accomplices was arrested by police while two managed to flee from the scene by taking advantage of darkness.

Police arrested the injured dacoit and recovered the looted motorbike.

The dacoit was identified as Ghulam Shabbir alias Kali, a resident of Nizam Pur and was involved in various robberies and other criminal cases.

The injured dacoit was shifted to Nishtar Hospital for treatment and police started a search operation against fleeing dacoits.

District Police Officer (DPO) hailed the police team including Station House Officer (SHO) Rai Nazakat for excellent performance.