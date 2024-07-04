Dacoit held, stolen mobile, weopen recovered

The district police on Thursday claimed to have arrested the dacoit involved in multiple cases of robberies, in the limits of Hathala police station

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) The district police on Thursday claimed to have arrested the dacoit involved in multiple cases of robberies, in the limits of Hathala police station.

According to the police spokesman, on the direction of the District Police Officer Dera Nasir Mehmood, Police Station Hathala under the leadership of SDPO Kulachi Circle Inamullah Khan Gandapur along with SHO Malik Imran conducted a successful operation and arrested the dacoit who was involved in the theft case.

The accused identified as Muhammad Nauman son of Muhammad Khalid resident of village Sahi. Police recovered one stolen mobile phone and one Kalashnikov with 10 cartridges from the possession of the accused.

Police registered the case against the accused and started further investigations.