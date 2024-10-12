Dacoit Held With Looted Valuables
Umer Jamshaid Published October 12, 2024 | 07:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) Sadar Shujabad police have apprehended a dacoit and recovered looted valuables from his possession here on Saturday.
According to police sources, five criminals of a dacoit gang had entered a house at Mouza Satburji in Sadar Shujabad police limits about two weeks ago.
The criminals held hostage the family members at gunpoint and looted cash, jewellery, a motorcycle and other valuables from the house. The police registered a case and started an investigation into the incident.
Taking action on the incident, CPO Sadiq Ali Dogar directed officers concerned to arrest the criminals at the earliest. The police arrested Khursheed who was the ring leader of the gang and recovered looted valuables from his possession.
Further investigations are underway from the arrested criminal for more recoveries, police sources added.
