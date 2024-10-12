Open Menu

Dacoit Held With Looted Valuables

Umer Jamshaid Published October 12, 2024 | 07:50 PM

Dacoit held with looted valuables

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) Sadar Shujabad police have apprehended a dacoit and recovered looted valuables from his possession here on Saturday.

According to police sources, five criminals of a dacoit gang had entered a house at Mouza Satburji in Sadar Shujabad police limits about two weeks ago.

The criminals held hostage the family members at gunpoint and looted cash, jewellery, a motorcycle and other valuables from the house. The police registered a case and started an investigation into the incident.

Taking action on the incident, CPO Sadiq Ali Dogar directed officers concerned to arrest the criminals at the earliest. The police arrested Khursheed who was the ring leader of the gang and recovered looted valuables from his possession.

Further investigations are underway from the arrested criminal for more recoveries, police sources added.

Related Topics

Police Shujabad Criminals Family From

Recent Stories

At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram

At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram

4 hours ago
 Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakist ..

Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakistan in diverse fields

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024

11 hours ago
 UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for child ..

UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for children’ rights

20 hours ago
 Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary ..

Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary measures in the Ministry of O ..

24 hours ago
Infinix HOT 50 Series Leak Teases World’s Slimme ..

Infinix HOT 50 Series Leak Teases World’s Slimmest Smartphone Featuring Ultra- ..

1 day ago
 IHC to take up plea for recovery of missing lawyer ..

IHC to take up plea for recovery of missing lawyer Intizar Panjotha

1 day ago
 PCB constitutes new selection committee

PCB constitutes new selection committee

1 day ago
 The Flagship Killer is Here: Can realme GT 6 Make ..

The Flagship Killer is Here: Can realme GT 6 Make a Mark in the Premium Smartpho ..

1 day ago
 The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment an ..

The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment and the investment of investors ..

1 day ago
 “Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur- ..

“Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan