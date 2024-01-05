Open Menu

Dacoit In Police Custody Injured During Police Encounter

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 05, 2024 | 12:30 PM

Dacoit in police custody injured during police encounter

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) A dacoit who was in police custody injured with the firing of own accomplices during police encounter near Akbar Pur embankment last night.

According to spokesperson for police, Sadar police bringing accused Muhammad Amin s/o Ghulam Muhammad for recovery. Meanwhile, three armed outlaws opened fire on police team to get their accomplice freed from police custody near Akbar Pur embankment bridge.

In retaliation, the arrested accused injured with the firing of own accomplices. The outlaws managed to escape in riverine area. Upon receiving the information, SHO Sadar Nazakaat Iqbal rushed to the crime scene along with police contingent and cardoned off the area to arrest the fleeing dacoits. The injured dacoit was shifted to Nishtar hospital for treatment.

Case has been registered into the incident and further police action launched.

APP/sak

Related Topics

Injured Firing Fire Police From

Recent Stories

Security forces kill two terrorists in Tank

Security forces kill two terrorists in Tank

13 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 January 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 January 2024

4 hours ago
 Three killed in road accident

Three killed in road accident

13 hours ago
 8 injured as gas cylinder explosion

8 injured as gas cylinder explosion

13 hours ago
 Discover the mesmerizing world of reflections at P ..

Discover the mesmerizing world of reflections at PNCA's art exhibition by Hussai ..

13 hours ago
SC adjourns lifetime disqualification case till Fr ..

SC adjourns lifetime disqualification case till Friday

13 hours ago
 UK party leaders kick off general election year

UK party leaders kick off general election year

13 hours ago
 AJK PM urges UNO to play role to help resolve Kash ..

AJK PM urges UNO to play role to help resolve Kashmir dispute

13 hours ago
 ECP appoints two additional tribunals for election ..

ECP appoints two additional tribunals for election appeals

13 hours ago
 Tensions erupt in French film star Delon's family

Tensions erupt in French film star Delon's family

13 hours ago
 Wedding proposal greets medic freed in Ukraine pri ..

Wedding proposal greets medic freed in Ukraine prisoner swap

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan