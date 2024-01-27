Dacoit In Police Custody Injured During Police Encounter
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 27, 2024 | 10:50 AM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) A dacoit in police custody was injured with the firing of own accomplices during police encounter near Basti Mong Wadh Qadirpur Raan police station here Saturday.
According to the spokesperson for police, police was bringing back an accused Shafqat s/o Ghulam Hussain who was involved in murder of a citizen Ramzan after recovery. Meanwhile, three unknown accomplices opened fire on police team to get their compliance released from police custody.
In retaliation, the accused injured with the firing of own accomplices when he tried to go to his accomplices.
Upon receiving the information, SHO Qadirpur Raan reached the spot along with police contingent. The armed outlaws managed to escape by taking advantage of darkness.
The police cordoned off the area for the arrest of the dacoits and injured accused was shifted to hospital for treatment.
The injured accused Shafqat who was under custody in a murder case of a 30-year-old Ramzan, the only son of an elderly woman three months ago.
