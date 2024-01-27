Open Menu

Dacoit In Police Custody Injured During Police Encounter

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 27, 2024 | 10:50 AM

Dacoit in police custody injured during police encounter

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) A dacoit in police custody was injured with the firing of own accomplices during police encounter near Basti Mong Wadh Qadirpur Raan police station here Saturday.

According to the spokesperson for police, police was bringing back an accused Shafqat s/o Ghulam Hussain who was involved in murder of a citizen Ramzan after recovery. Meanwhile, three unknown accomplices opened fire on police team to get their compliance released from police custody.

In retaliation, the accused injured with the firing of own accomplices when he tried to go to his accomplices.

Upon receiving the information, SHO Qadirpur Raan reached the spot along with police contingent. The armed outlaws managed to escape by taking advantage of darkness.

The police cordoned off the area for the arrest of the dacoits and injured accused was shifted to hospital for treatment.

The injured accused Shafqat who was under custody in a murder case of a 30-year-old Ramzan, the only son of an elderly woman three months ago.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Murder Fire Police Police Station Women From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 January 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 January 2024

2 hours ago
 Fears as homeschooling rates 'surge' in England

Fears as homeschooling rates 'surge' in England

11 hours ago
 MOFA Liaison Office Lahore to remain close for thr ..

MOFA Liaison Office Lahore to remain close for three days

11 hours ago
 Ambassadors of Iran, Pakistan exchange greetings o ..

Ambassadors of Iran, Pakistan exchange greetings on return

11 hours ago
 Atletico beat Sevilla to reach Copa semis as Depay ..

Atletico beat Sevilla to reach Copa semis as Depay delivers

11 hours ago
NCSW holds Pre CSW 68, Consultation with Provincia ..

NCSW holds Pre CSW 68, Consultation with Provincial Stake holders in Karachi

11 hours ago
 Ahmer welcomes ICJ verdict preventing Israeli geno ..

Ahmer welcomes ICJ verdict preventing Israeli genocide in Gaza

11 hours ago
 Solangi grieved over demise of senior journalist's ..

Solangi grieved over demise of senior journalist's mother

11 hours ago
 Israel must prevent genocidal acts in Gaza: UN cou ..

Israel must prevent genocidal acts in Gaza: UN court

12 hours ago
 Federal Ombudsman Institution celebrates 41st anni ..

Federal Ombudsman Institution celebrates 41st anniversary

12 hours ago
 FM, Tajik ambassador discuss ties

FM, Tajik ambassador discuss ties

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan