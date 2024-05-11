Dacoit In Police Custody Injured During Police Encounter
Sumaira FH Published May 11, 2024 | 01:40 PM
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) A dangerous dacoit in police custody was injured with the firing of own accomplices during a police encounter in Kabirwala.
According to spokesperson police, City police Kabirwala was bringing back an accused named Rizwan Hiraj after recovery.
Meanwhile, the unknown outlaws riding on motorcycle attacked on police party to get their accomplice released from police custody.
In retaliation, the accused Rizwan Hiraj got bullet injured with the firing of own accomplices and shifted to THQ Kabirwala for medical treatment.
The injured suspect was wanted to police in 22 cases of robbery, dacoity, attempt to murder and others.
The police teams formed for the arrest of the fleeing dacoits.
