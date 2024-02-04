Dacoit In Police Custody Injured With Firing Of Own Accomplices
Umer Jamshaid Published February 04, 2024 | 01:30 PM
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) A dacoit in police custody was injured with the firing of own accomplices during police encounter near 84/10R bypass last night.
According to spokesperson for police, city police was bringing back a dangerous accused named Nouman Mirza involved in robbery case after recovery.
Meanwhile, four unknown outlaws riding on motorcycles opened straight firing on the police team to get their companion released from police custody. The dacoit Nouman sustained serious injuries with the firing of his own accomplices. The suspects managed to flee from there by taking advantage of darkness.
Police shifted the injured dacoit to distract headquarters hospital for treatment. The accused Nouman Mirza alias Nomi was involved in 24 cases of dacoity and robbery.
Special teams have been constituted for the arrest of the fleeing robbers under the directions of DPO Rana Umar Farooq.
APP/qbs-sak
