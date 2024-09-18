Dacoit Injured By Firing Of His Accomplices
Umer Jamshaid Published September 18, 2024 | 09:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) A dacoit was injured by the firing of his own accomplices in the jurisdiction of Shahpur Sadar Police Station, here on Wednesday.
Police said that under custody dacoit namely Nouman was being shifted to Central Jail in police van when his accomplices attacked the police party for getting him released.
Police also retaliated in self defence. Resultantly, Nouman was injured by the firing of his own accomplices while all others managed to escape from the scene.
Recent Stories
Hackers can exploit ‘View Once’ feature in WhatsaApp
Punjab govt decides to drops political cases against PML-N workers
PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to Commonwealth charter
Sania Mirza shares glimpse of her life with fans, friends
Javeria Abbasi confirms her second marriage
Tickets available for Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup
The Israeli Zionist forces' attacks on innocent civilians in Beirut and Lebanon ..
The immediate deportation of Mohibullah Shakir and his companions for desecratin ..
Russian Deputy PM to arrive in Islamabad today for 2-day visit
Police crackdown intensifies ahead of PTI rally in Lahore on Sept 21
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC Hub chairs meeting regarding implementation of Child Protection act2 minutes ago
-
Two criminal gangs busted, looted valuables recovered12 minutes ago
-
Kashmir's right to self-determination cannot be undermined by sham elections: AJK President12 minutes ago
-
SFA takes several steps on 12 Rabi ul Awwal12 minutes ago
-
Tree Plantation drive in full swing12 minutes ago
-
Govt adopts measures to deal Mpox12 minutes ago
-
IHC seeks record of cases against Salman Akram Raja12 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 489 power pilferers in 24 hours22 minutes ago
-
LESCO collects over Rs 4.056m from 184 defaulters in 24 hours22 minutes ago
-
Islamic calligraphy a source of Islamic knowledge: Shazia Rizwan22 minutes ago
-
CM praises ministers, admin, LEAs for ensuring peace during Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH)22 minutes ago
-
Mepco cracks down on power pilferer with rangers assistance22 minutes ago