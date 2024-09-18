Dacoit injured by firing of his accomplices

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) A dacoit was injured by the firing of his own accomplices in the jurisdiction of Shahpur Sadar Police Station, here on Wednesday.

Police said that under custody dacoit namely Nouman was being shifted to Central Jail in police van when his accomplices attacked the police party for getting him released.

Police also retaliated in self defence. Resultantly, Nouman was injured by the firing of his own accomplices while all others managed to escape from the scene.