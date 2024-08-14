Open Menu

Dacoit Injured During Encounter With Police

Faizan Hashmi Published August 14, 2024 | 09:50 PM

Dacoit injured during encounter with police

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) A dacoit was shot injured during an exchange of fire with police near 128-Mor in premises of City Mian Channu police station on Wednesday.

According to police sources, accused Asif Sardar was in police custody in a case number 649/24 registered against him under section 392/411 with City Mian Channu police station.

The police was taking him to a place for recovery purpose when four unidentified armed motorcyclists started firing on police party near 128-Mor to get their fellow released from police custody.

The police also retaliated in self-defense in which the arrested accused Asif Sardar was shot injured by the firing his own accomplices, however, the other criminals managed to escape from the scene.

The injured was shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital while special teams have been formed to arrest the escaped criminal.

The police sources added that the accused Asif Sardar was involved in over dozen of cases of robbery and other crimes.

APP/qbs/thh

Related Topics

Injured Firing Fire Police Exchange Police Station Robbery Criminals From

Recent Stories

PNS Hunain visits Turkish Ports of Golcuk, Aksaz

PNS Hunain visits Turkish Ports of Golcuk, Aksaz

26 minutes ago
 Mobile phone services to remain suspended in 10 di ..

Mobile phone services to remain suspended in 10 districts of Punjab on Chelum of ..

51 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 August 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 August 2024

4 hours ago
 Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be me ..

Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st

15 hours ago
 IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest

IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest

15 hours ago
Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in w ..

Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in women's Tour de France

15 hours ago
 FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry ..

FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production

15 hours ago
 PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sind ..

PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in uppe ..

15 hours ago
 Record scholarships issued for Police employees ch ..

Record scholarships issued for Police employees children

15 hours ago
 NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM

NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM

16 hours ago
 PMDC to issue digital license certificates

PMDC to issue digital license certificates

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan