Dacoit injured during encounter with police

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) A dacoit was shot injured during an exchange of fire with police near 128-Mor in premises of City Mian Channu police station on Wednesday.

According to police sources, accused Asif Sardar was in police custody in a case number 649/24 registered against him under section 392/411 with City Mian Channu police station.

The police was taking him to a place for recovery purpose when four unidentified armed motorcyclists started firing on police party near 128-Mor to get their fellow released from police custody.

The police also retaliated in self-defense in which the arrested accused Asif Sardar was shot injured by the firing his own accomplices, however, the other criminals managed to escape from the scene.

The injured was shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital while special teams have been formed to arrest the escaped criminal.

The police sources added that the accused Asif Sardar was involved in over dozen of cases of robbery and other crimes.

APP/qbs/thh