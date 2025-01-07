Open Menu

Dacoit Injured During Police Encounter

Muhammad Irfan Published January 07, 2025 | 02:40 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) A dacoit was injured due to firing of his own compliance during an encounter here

on Tuesday.

The police signaled to stop two motorcyclists but they escaped from the scene.

The police chased the accused who started firing at the officials.

The police retaliated and the accused, Sikandar, sustained injuries due to firing of his

own accomplice.

