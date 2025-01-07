Dacoit Injured During Police Encounter
Muhammad Irfan Published January 07, 2025 | 02:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) A dacoit was injured due to firing of his own compliance during an encounter here
on Tuesday.
The police signaled to stop two motorcyclists but they escaped from the scene.
The police chased the accused who started firing at the officials.
The police retaliated and the accused, Sikandar, sustained injuries due to firing of his
own accomplice.
Recent Stories
Sharjah Consultative Council to discuss corporate tax draft law
Registration Opens for Attractive Vehicle Number Plates via e-Auction App and We ..
Realme C75 Sets New Sales Records with Its Waterproof Promise
European OECD countries lead nuclear power generation
Pakistan set unique record in South Africa despite 10-wicket defeat
Weather update: Karachi experiences coldest night of winter season
Air Arabia launches new non-stop flights to Ethiopia
Jemima Goldsmith sustains injureis after falling from South African mountain
53 dead as heavy earthquake of 6.8 magnitude jolts Tibet
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 January 2025
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 21st Sharjah Arabic Poetry Festival
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ICT admin intensifies crackdown on alms-seekers, 03 arrested5 minutes ago
-
Ceremony held to celebrate achievements, partnerships in various fields5 minutes ago
-
Dacoit injured during police encounter5 minutes ago
-
13 arrested, weapons recovered25 minutes ago
-
Efforts accelerated to complete City Road construction process45 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 33,400 cusecs water1 hour ago
-
Rwp Police Khidmat Centers facilitate 176,337 citizens during 20241 hour ago
-
Elders who refused to sign Kurram Peace Agreement arrested1 hour ago
-
Police arrest thief, recover 12 tola stolen gold ornaments1 hour ago
-
Five liquor dealers held2 hours ago
-
DPO Dera for more steps to improve security situation2 hours ago
-
Pakistan condoles deaths by earthquake in China's Xizang region2 hours ago