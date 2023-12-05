Dacoit injured, held after encounter

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) Dera Ghazi Khan police arrested an alleged dacoit after he was injured in a firing encounter with a police team in Shah Sadar Deen area on Tuesday, police said.

Police said that a police team spotted three dubious persons riding a motorcycle at Mauza Bhanjar Jalal and started chasing them.

The accused, however, opened fire at the police team compelling police to return fire in self-defence, SHO Shah Sadar Deen Irfan Mustafa said. Police found one of the accused in injured condition after the firing was stopped, however, the remaining two accused managed to escape. The accused was injured by the firing of his accomplices, police said.

The injured dacoit, identified as Taimoor s/o Abdul Rasheed was shifted to hospital for treatment. He was also involved in the attack on two police constables Khadim Baig and Nasir besides many dacoities, police said.

