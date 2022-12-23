UrduPoint.com

Dacoit Injured In Encounter

Muhammad Irfan Published December 23, 2022 | 04:30 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :A dacoit was injured during an encounter with police in Setlite Town police limits on Friday.

Police said dacoits were on their way after snatching a mobile, motorcycle and cash from a man.

On information, police chased the robbers and the accused opened firing at officials.

In retaliation, a robber was injured and police arrested him who was identified as Fazal Abass besides recovering a bike, a pistol and rounds. The accused was involvedin 19 cases of dacoity, robbery, murder and other crimes.

Police started a search operation for the arrest of other accused.

