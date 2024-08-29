Dacoit Injured In Encounter
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 29, 2024 | 06:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) An alleged robber was injured in a police encounter, in the precincts of Qadarpur Raan
police on Thursday morning.
According to police, a team of Muhafiz Squad was on a routine patrolling near Mouza
Karpaal at Shah Hussain road when they signalled three suspects riding a motorcycle
to stop but they sped away.
The Muhafiz squad informed Qadarpur Raan police and also started chasing the alleged
criminals. SHO Qadarpur Raan Muhammad Ramzan along with a team reached the spot
when the suspects opened fire on the police party.
The police also retaliated in self-defence,
however, two criminals escaped from the scene while one criminal identified as Abdul
Sattar was arrested after he was shot at and injured by the firing of his own accomplices.
The police seized illegal weapons and a motorcycle.
The injured suspect was shifted to the Nishtar hospital.
Further investigation was underway.
Special teams have been formed to arrest the escaped criminals.
