Dacoit injured in encounter held along with accomplice

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :Police have claimed to arrest an injured dacoit and his accomplice after an encounter with Dolphin force in the area of Satiana police station.

A spokesman said here on Tuesday that two armed bandits were on their looting spree near Qadeer Park when jawans of Dolphin force including Nadeem, Aamir Gill, Muqadas and Adnan spotted them during routine patrol duty.

They asked the outlaws to surrender, but they opened fire at the police and escaped from the scene. The Dolphin force chased them and encircled them. Later, in exchange of fire, one of the criminals received bullet injuries and the other surrendered.

The bandits were later on identified as Irfan, son of Khizar Hayat of Chak No 366-GB, and Aqib, son of Riyasat of Chak No 39-GB, and were wanted to the police of Sadar Gojra, City Tandlianwala, Rodala, Mureedwala, Satiana, Kur, City Liaqat Pur, Rahim Yar Khan, Mansoorabad and Satiana police stations in a number of dacoity, robbery, theft and other cases.

The police shifted the injured dacoit to a hospital while further investigation was under progress, spokesman added.