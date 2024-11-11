Dacoit injured in encounter with police

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) A suspect in a robbery and attempted murder case was injured by gunfire from his own accomplices during a daring rescue attempt at Fatima Town in the jurisdiction of Mumtazabad police station, police said on Monday.

According to police sources, Muhammad Irshad alias Billa s/o Muhammad Sardar was in police custody and being brought to police station in the case number 3145/24, registered under sections 324/392/353/186/34.

As the police vehicle reached near Bakar Mandi, Fatima Town, four unidentified motorcyclists opened fire at the police convoy in an effort to get free their detained accomplice.

Amid the exchange of gunfire, the detained suspect Irshad was hit by bullets fired by the attackers.

The accused, taking advantage of the darkness, managed to escape. Police said they have started a search for the accused involved in the attack and a case has been registered with Mumtazabad police station. The injured accused was shifted to Nishtar Hospital for medical treatment.