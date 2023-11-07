Dacoit injured in firing encounter with police

An alleged dacoit sustained bullet injury and was hospitalized after he along with his accomplices had an exchange of fire with Dolphin squad personnel while they were fleeing after looting a fertilizer dealer shop in DG Khan on Tuesday evening

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) An alleged dacoit sustained bullet injury and was hospitalized after he along with his accomplices had an exchange of fire with Dolphin squad personnel while they were fleeing after looting a fertilizer dealer shop in DG Khan on Tuesday evening.

Around five to six criminals were escaping after looting Rashid and Zuber fertilizers dealer shop in the precincts of PS B division when a Dolphin squad appeared suddenly. The accused opened fire at the police. Police also returned fire in self-defence.

The firing left one of the criminals injured who was later identified as Abdul Ghaffar Lashari. The injured was hospitalized while police were still conducting raids to arrest the remaining dacoits.

APP/hsn/ifi