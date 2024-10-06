Dacoit Involved In Passenger Bus, Truck Robberies Killed
Sumaira FH Published October 06, 2024 | 09:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) The Dera Ghazi Khan district police have killed a dacoit, involved in looting passenger buses and trucks.
According to Punjab police spokesperson, a police team from Wahwa police station, along with elite teams and a special operations unit, carried out a search operation after receiving a tip-off. Police spotted three motorcyclists fleeing towards the provincial border near the CRBC canal.
A confrontation occurred near Basti Nagriya, where the dacoits opened fire on the police team. In the ensuing exchange of gunfire, one dacoit was killed on the spot, while his accomplices managed to escape under the cover of darkness.
The slain dacoit was identified as Eid Gul, a resident of South Waziristan.
Punjab Police spokesperson said that raids are ongoing to arrest the fugitive dacoits, who will soon be brought to justice.
A 30-bore pistol and stolen goods were recovered from the deceased dacoit's possession, while three motorcycles were also found at the scene.
DPO Dera Ghazi Khan, Syed Ali, visited the site to oversee the police operation. Local residents praised the swift action taken by Dera Ghazi Khan Police.
IG Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, commended DPO DG Khan and his team for their effective operation against the dacoits.
He further instructed the police to intensify targeted operations against dangerous criminals threatening the safety and property of the public.
