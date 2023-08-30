Dacoit involved in robbery, violence against female teacher held

A dacoit who robbed and tortured a female teacher was held during an encounter in the jurisdiction of Waris Khan here on Wednesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :A dacoit who robbed and tortured a female teacher was held during an encounter in the jurisdiction of Waris Khan here on Wednesday.

According to police, when the police signalled to stop the suspicious motorcycle, the dacoits opened fire on the police.

One of the armed dacoit was held in a injured position, while another managed to escape during the exchange of gunfire.

The injured was identified as Hamza whereas police have recovered weapons and a stolen motorcycle from his possession.

The apprehended dacoit revealed during the initial interrogation that a day before, they had committed robbery and violence against a female teacher in the Waris Khan area.

The accused also disclosed that his accomplice was his real brother.

Upon receiving information about the incident, senior police officers rushed at the crime scene, and a search operation was initiated to nab the fleeing suspects.

The injured dacoit has been shifted to the hospital, and further important revelations are expected during the investigation.

City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani commended the Rawalpindi police, SDPO/SHO Waris Khan, and the team for their bravery in arresting the wanted dacoit and instructed them to swiftly apprehend the fugitive dacoit and ensure that the culprits must face the law.

Meanwhile, CPO also visited the house of female teacher and also informed about the investigation carried out in case so far.

CPO handed over cash, ornaments and snatched mobile phone to the victim.