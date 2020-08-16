Dacoit killed

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2020 ) :-:A dacoit was shot dead by his accomplice at the house of a trader in Sambrial city early Sunday morning.

According to police, two dacoits entered the house of Tariq Mehmood, held the family members hostage at gunpoint and started gathering valuables. They collected Rs.1.6 million in cash and gold ornaments weighing 31-tola from the house.

Meanwhile, the trader overpowered one dacoit. His accomplice got panicked and fired shots while fleeing the scene. One of the bullets hit the dacoit, resulting his death on-the-spot. However, the fleeing dacoit took away Rs 1.6 million in cash and gold ornaments.

Police shifted the body to a local hospital for autopsy. His identity could not be ascertained immediately. Police have registered a case.