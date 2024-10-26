Dacoit Killed, 2 Escape After Police Encounter
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 26, 2024 | 07:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) One dacoit was killed while his two accomplices managed to escape after police encounter in the area of People’s Colony.
Police spokesman said here on Saturday that SHO Madina Town, on a tip-off, conducted a raid in Mohallah Saad Bela to arrest the accused involved in a case registered at Madina Town police station under various provisions but the three outlaws opened indiscriminate firing on the police party.
The police also returned fire in self-defence and during this encounter, one of the outlaws was killed after receiving bullets fired by his own accomplices whereas his two accomplices managed to escape under the cover of firing.
The killed criminal was identified as Bilal Ahmad resident of Chak No.204-RB who was wanted to the police in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases.
A special police was constituted to trace whereabouts of the escapees and arrest thereof, he added.
