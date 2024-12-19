Open Menu

Dacoit Killed, 3 Escape After Police Encounter

Sumaira FH Published December 19, 2024 | 05:40 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) One dacoit was killed while his three accomplices managed to escape after a police encounter in Sadar police limits.

A police spokesman said here on Thursday that Bhagtanwala Police signalled four suspects riding two motorcycles near 78-Pul to stop on Thursday. However, instead of stopping, the outlaws opened fire on the police team and fled towards Mitha Lak forest site in the limits of Sadar Police station.

The Bhagtanwala Police called the area police for help and started chasing the criminals. Near Mitha Lak forest area, the police encircled the outlaws and directed them to surrender, but they once again opened indiscriminate fire on the police.

The police also returned the fire and during the encounter, one of the outlaws received serious injuries, whereas his three accomplices managed to escape under the cover of darkness. The police rushed the injured criminal to an area hospital but he succumbed to his injuries on the way.

The killed outlaw was identified as Khurram Shehzad, a resident of 89-NB, who was wanted in dozens of cases of dacoity, robbery, etc.

The police recovered illicit weapons from the spot and took the bike and other materials into custody while an investigation was ongoing, the spokesman added.

