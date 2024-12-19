Dacoit Killed, 3 Escape After Police Encounter
Sumaira FH Published December 19, 2024 | 05:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) One dacoit was killed while his three accomplices managed to escape after a police encounter in Sadar police limits.
A police spokesman said here on Thursday that Bhagtanwala Police signalled four suspects riding two motorcycles near 78-Pul to stop on Thursday. However, instead of stopping, the outlaws opened fire on the police team and fled towards Mitha Lak forest site in the limits of Sadar Police station.
The Bhagtanwala Police called the area police for help and started chasing the criminals. Near Mitha Lak forest area, the police encircled the outlaws and directed them to surrender, but they once again opened indiscriminate fire on the police.
The police also returned the fire and during the encounter, one of the outlaws received serious injuries, whereas his three accomplices managed to escape under the cover of darkness. The police rushed the injured criminal to an area hospital but he succumbed to his injuries on the way.
The killed outlaw was identified as Khurram Shehzad, a resident of 89-NB, who was wanted in dozens of cases of dacoity, robbery, etc.
The police recovered illicit weapons from the spot and took the bike and other materials into custody while an investigation was ongoing, the spokesman added.
Recent Stories
Dubai Health hosts inaugural Dubai Health Research Conference 2024
South Africa opt to bowl first against Pakistan in 2nd ODI
Bearish trend at PSX as 100 Index points drop 40,000 points
ICBA unveils its 2024-2034 strategy, new identity
Gold prices go down in local markets after decline in global markets
Hamdan bin Mohammed issues directives for organising Dubai AI Week in April
Chief of the Naval Staff Visits Oman and Meets Top Civil and Military Leadership
Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy making special efforts to move t ..
Ministry of Culture honours winners of Al Burda Award 2024
DCT Abu Dhabi, Trip.com Group partner to support tourism
Dubai hosts over 60 startups, entrepreneurs for AI Connect event
SEHA’s Tawam Hospital receives NIHS accreditation to teach general surgery
More Stories From Pakistan
-
District administration launches sports ground development project1 minute ago
-
Dacoit killed, 3 escape after police encounter1 minute ago
-
‘Kashmiris facing worst human rights abuses in IIOJK’: Barrister Daniyal2 minutes ago
-
WCLA conducts exclusive tour of ‘Hidden Places of Lahore Fort’11 minutes ago
-
Grand Christmas celebration held at LGH, PINS: 600-pound cake cut11 minutes ago
-
Tobacco industry’s promotional tactics luring youth towards vaping, nicotine addiction11 minutes ago
-
4 gamblers arrested21 minutes ago
-
Lahore police bust 5-member inter-district dacoit gang21 minutes ago
-
Five killed, two injured in Khairpur road accident22 minutes ago
-
Pakistan takes steps to speed up justice with mediation training32 minutes ago
-
Symposium on Youth resilience & Violent Extremism begins at UoP42 minutes ago
-
Tehsildar arrested on public complaints42 minutes ago