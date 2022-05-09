UrduPoint.com

Dacoit Killed, 3 Injured In Shootouts

Umer Jamshaid Published May 09, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Dacoit killed, 3 injured in shootouts

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :An alleged dacoit was killed and three others were injured in two police encounters, here on Monday.

A spokesperson for CPO Office Muneeb Ahsan said that four alleged criminals attacked a police party to get released their accomplice, namely Mubashar, near Suzuki Motors in Madina Town police precincts. The police team retaliated the fire.

As a result, the dacoit in police custody, Mubashar son of Shakoor of Sheikhupura, received bullet injuries and died instantly. However, other accused managed to flee the scene.

The dead was wanted to police in ASI Hmid Naseer killing case.

In another incident, six armed bandits opened fire on police team to get released their three accomplices -- Husnain, Sajid and Asif -- near Gokhuwala village on Millat Road in Millat Town police precincts. In retaliatory fire, all three accused were injured, who were later admitted to an area hospital.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Fire Police Road Died Sheikhupura Criminals All Suzuki

Recent Stories

Sonakshi's engagement rumours storm into social m ..

Sonakshi's engagement rumours storm into social media

16 minutes ago
 Pakistan reports first case of Omicron sub-variant

Pakistan reports first case of Omicron sub-variant

34 minutes ago
 Ashtar Ausaf Ali appointed as AGP

Ashtar Ausaf Ali appointed as AGP

50 minutes ago
 IHC orders PM to review appointment of Hanif Abbas ..

IHC orders PM to review appointment of Hanif Abbasi as SAPM

1 hour ago
 Pakistan team's tour to Sri Lanka limited to two m ..

Pakistan team's tour to Sri Lanka limited to two matches

1 hour ago
 Celebs mark Mother’s day

Celebs mark Mother’s day

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.