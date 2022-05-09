Dacoit killed, 3 injured in shootouts

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :An alleged dacoit was killed and three others were injured in two police encounters, here on Monday.

A spokesperson for CPO Office Muneeb Ahsan said that four alleged criminals attacked a police party to get released their accomplice, namely Mubashar, near Suzuki Motors in Madina Town police precincts. The police team retaliated the fire.

As a result, the dacoit in police custody, Mubashar son of Shakoor of Sheikhupura, received bullet injuries and died instantly. However, other accused managed to flee the scene.

The dead was wanted to police in ASI Hmid Naseer killing case.

In another incident, six armed bandits opened fire on police team to get released their three accomplices -- Husnain, Sajid and Asif -- near Gokhuwala village on Millat Road in Millat Town police precincts. In retaliatory fire, all three accused were injured, who were later admitted to an area hospital.