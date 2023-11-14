Dacoit killed after encounter with police

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) One dacoit was killed while another sustained bullet injuries after encounter between a police team and dacoits at Ghulam Shah in limits of Luddan Police Station, in Vehari.

According to police sources, acting on tip-off, a police team conducted raid at Ghulam Shah to arrest two dacoits, Mushtaq and Asghar.

During raid, the dacoits opened fire at police van. The police also retaliated and during exchange of fire, one dacoit named Mushtaq died. However, other dacoit Asghar sustained injuries. The injured dacoit was shifted to DHQ hospital. Police is also conducting raids to arrest the other accomplices of the dacoits.