Open Menu

Dacoit Killed After Encounter With Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 14, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Dacoit killed after encounter with police

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) One dacoit was killed while another sustained bullet injuries after encounter between a police team and dacoits at Ghulam Shah in limits of Luddan Police Station, in Vehari.

According to police sources, acting on tip-off, a police team conducted raid at Ghulam Shah to arrest two dacoits, Mushtaq and Asghar.

During raid, the dacoits opened fire at police van. The police also retaliated and during exchange of fire, one dacoit named Mushtaq died. However, other dacoit Asghar sustained injuries. The injured dacoit was shifted to DHQ hospital. Police is also conducting raids to arrest the other accomplices of the dacoits.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Police Exchange Police Station Died Van Vehari

Recent Stories

Head Coach Mohsin Kamal reviews Pakistan Women A p ..

Head Coach Mohsin Kamal reviews Pakistan Women A performance

1 hour ago
 Abdul Razzaq under fire for misusing name ofAishwa ..

Abdul Razzaq under fire for misusing name ofAishwarya Rai Bachchan

1 hour ago
 IHC issues stay orders on jail trial of Imran Khan ..

IHC issues stay orders on jail trial of Imran Khan in cipher case

1 hour ago
 PCB considers changes in foreign coaches: Sources

PCB considers changes in foreign coaches: Sources

1 hour ago

PM directs formulation of strategy to improve FBR’s performance

5 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif all set to arrive in Quetta today

Nawaz Sharif all set to arrive in Quetta today

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 November 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2023

7 hours ago
 Stocks on cautious footing ahead of US inflation r ..

Stocks on cautious footing ahead of US inflation report

16 hours ago
 Excise Department crackdown on illegal tinted glas ..

Excise Department crackdown on illegal tinted glasses, fancy number plates

16 hours ago
 Sogetsu Ikebana arranges flowers exhibition

Sogetsu Ikebana arranges flowers exhibition

17 hours ago
 Musadiq for abolishing subsidies to achieve prospe ..

Musadiq for abolishing subsidies to achieve prosperity targets in country

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan