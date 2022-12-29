UrduPoint.com

Dacoit Killed After Police Encounter

Sumaira FH Published December 29, 2022 | 11:10 AM

Dacoit killed after police encounter

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :A dacoit was killed, while his three accomplices escaped after a police encounter in the area of Chak Jhumra police station.

Police said here on Thursday that patrolling squad signaled four suspects riding on two motorcycles but they accelerated their bikes. The police chased them and directed to surrender but the outlaws opened indiscriminate firing.The team retaliated and during the exchange of fire, one of the criminals received bullet injuries and fell down on the ground whereas his three accomplices managed to escape from the scene under the cover of darkness.

The police arrested the injured accused and shifted him to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The accused was identified as Abdul Ghafoor who was wanted by police in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases.

The police also recovered one motorcycle, one pistol and other items from his possession.

A special team was constituted to trace whereabouts of the escapees and arrest them on priority basis. Further investigation was underway,police added.

