Dacoit killed, another injured in police encounter

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :A dacoit was killed while another sustained injuries in a police encounter in the area of Sadar police station.

Police spokesman said on Wednesday that four bandits were on their looting spree near Ali Town when a citizen Muhammad Haneef resident of Chak 215/R-B called police for help. The police rushed to the spot and directed the outlaws for surrender but they opened indiscriminate fire on the police party.

The police also returned fire and during this encounter, two of the criminals sustained bullet injuries and fell down on the ground whereas their two accomplices managed to escape.

The police arrested both injured robbers but one of them namely Zahid alias Mota, resident of Usman Garden, died whereas other outlaw namely Tanveer was under treatment in Allied Hospital.

The police shifted the body to mortuary for postmortem whereas a special team has been constituted to trace whereabouts of the escapees and arrest them on priority basis, he added.