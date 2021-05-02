UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dacoit Killed By Accomplices

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 02nd May 2021 | 08:20 PM

Dacoit killed by accomplices

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :A dacoit was reportedly shot dead by his accomplices during a dacoity bid in the limits of Factory Area police station.

Police spokesman said here on Sunday that three bandits stormed in the house of Mursaleen in Mohallah Ghareeb Abad.

The dacoits looted cash, mobile phones and other items from the house while in the meantime Mursaleen overpowered one of the outlaws which enraged his accomplices who opened fire at Mursaleen but he remained safe and the bullet reportedly hit their captured accomplice.

As a result, the dacoit received serious injuries and died on the spot whereas his accomplices managed to escape from the scene along with booty.

Receiving information, the police reached at the spot and shifted the body to mortuary.

Further investigation was underway, said police.

Related Topics

Dead Fire Police Police Station Mobile Died Sunday From

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs confirms keenness to boost cooperati ..

1 hour ago

ADDED signs agreement with Silal to promote Abu Dh ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Chamber webinar highlights new mechanisms fo ..

2 hours ago

Russia reports 8,697 new COVID-19 cases, 342 death ..

3 hours ago

UAE President issues Decree appointing Deputy Mini ..

3 hours ago

FOCP raises 2021 budget by 17% to bring more cance ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.