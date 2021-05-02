Dacoit killed by accomplices

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :A dacoit was reportedly shot dead by his accomplices during a dacoity bid in the limits of Factory Area police station.

Police spokesman said here on Sunday that three bandits stormed in the house of Mursaleen in Mohallah Ghareeb Abad.

The dacoits looted cash, mobile phones and other items from the house while in the meantime Mursaleen overpowered one of the outlaws which enraged his accomplices who opened fire at Mursaleen but he remained safe and the bullet reportedly hit their captured accomplice.

As a result, the dacoit received serious injuries and died on the spot whereas his accomplices managed to escape from the scene along with booty.

Receiving information, the police reached at the spot and shifted the body to mortuary.

Further investigation was underway, said police.