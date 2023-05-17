UrduPoint.com

Dacoit Killed By Accomplices In 'encounter' With Police

Umer Jamshaid Published May 17, 2023 | 05:30 PM

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :A dacoit in police custody was killed by the firing of his own accomplices during "an encounter", a police spokesperson claimed on Thursday.

The spokesperson said a Mitro police team was accompanying accused Imran alias Imrani to site for the recovery of stolen goods when his armed accomplices attacked them.

In the ensuing exchange of fire, he was killed by the firing of his accomplices, he added.

Special teams were formed to trace and arrest the fleeing robbers, the spokesperson said.

The accused was reportedly involved in 48 cases of heinous crime.

