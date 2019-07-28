UrduPoint.com
'Dacoit' Killed By 'firing Of His Accomplices'

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 28th July 2019 | 05:20 PM

'Dacoit' killed by 'firing of his accomplices'

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2019 ) ::An arrested alleged dacoit was killed due to firing of his accomplices near Kali Pulli in Basti Malook police precincts.

According to sources, police had arrested Tariq son of Muhammad Sadiq in a dacoity case on Saturday and took him to a hideout for arresting his other accomplice Muhammad Khawar.

When the police party reached near Kali Pulli, three armed motorcyclists opened fire on it to get their accomplice released. The arrested dacoit was injured in the firing and succumbed to his injuries later.

The armed dacoits managed to flee the scene. Police have cordoned off the area and constituted teams for the arrest of the accused. Police have also registered a case against fleeing dacoits.

