Dacoit Killed By Firing Of Own Accomplices In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 56 seconds ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 09:34 PM

Dacoit killed by firing of own accomplices in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :An alleged dacoit was killed with firing of his own accomplices in the area of Thikriwala police station.

Police spokesman said that three bandits intercepted one Nisar Ahmad and his friend near Chak 65/J-B and snatched cash and mobile phones from them at gunpoint.

In the meantime, Nisar Ahmad produced resistance and overpowered one of the outlaws while his accomplices opened fire at Nisar but he fortunately remained safe and the bullet hit the captured dacoit.

The injured dacoit died on the spot while his accomplices managed to escape from the scene.

Later, the killed dacoit was identified as Sufiyan son of Boota resident of Chak 67/J-B Sadar and further investigation is under progress to trace out whereabouts of the escapees and their arrest.

