Open Menu

Dacoit Killed By Own Accomplice In Encounter

Faizan Hashmi Published March 20, 2024 | 10:10 AM

Dacoit killed by own accomplice in encounter

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) A dacoit identified as Ashraf alias Billa was allegedly killed by firing his accomplice during an encounter.

According to the details revealed by the spokesperson, the police were taking the accused back to his car after the illegal weapons were recovered.

When it reached Kot Bandar, four unidentified accomplices riding two motorbikes ambushed the police.

They fired straight to avoid their accomplice and he jumped out of the police car while firing suddenly.

During his attempt to escape was futile as he came under fire from which one bullet hit him in the body killing him on the spot.

On the instructions of DPO Umar Farooq, special teams were formed to arrest the absconding accused.

The police claim that a search operation is underway for the quick arrest of the four absconding accused.

Related Topics

Firing Fire Police Car From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 March 2024

46 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 March 2024

1 hour ago
 ECP endorses PTI-P's intra-party elections

ECP endorses PTI-P's intra-party elections

10 hours ago
 Export emergency essential to revive economy: Ahsa ..

Export emergency essential to revive economy: Ahsan Iqbal

11 hours ago
 KSrelief provides 2,625 food baskets in Pakistan

KSrelief provides 2,625 food baskets in Pakistan

11 hours ago
 Law minister chairs meeting of appellate tribunals ..

Law minister chairs meeting of appellate tribunals' heads

11 hours ago
5 drug peddlers arrested

5 drug peddlers arrested

11 hours ago
 MQM-P marks 40th foundtion day

MQM-P marks 40th foundtion day

11 hours ago
 Russian, Belarusian athletes will not take part in ..

Russian, Belarusian athletes will not take part in Olympics opening ceremony - I ..

11 hours ago
 Global shares higher as Fed begins meeting and Jap ..

Global shares higher as Fed begins meeting and Japan hikes rates

11 hours ago
 3.6 magnitude earthquake jolts parts of Balochista ..

3.6 magnitude earthquake jolts parts of Balochistan

11 hours ago
 PPP chief pays tribute to Ayaz Soomro

PPP chief pays tribute to Ayaz Soomro

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan