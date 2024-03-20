Dacoit Killed By Own Accomplice In Encounter
Faizan Hashmi Published March 20, 2024 | 10:10 AM
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) A dacoit identified as Ashraf alias Billa was allegedly killed by firing his accomplice during an encounter.
According to the details revealed by the spokesperson, the police were taking the accused back to his car after the illegal weapons were recovered.
When it reached Kot Bandar, four unidentified accomplices riding two motorbikes ambushed the police.
They fired straight to avoid their accomplice and he jumped out of the police car while firing suddenly.
During his attempt to escape was futile as he came under fire from which one bullet hit him in the body killing him on the spot.
On the instructions of DPO Umar Farooq, special teams were formed to arrest the absconding accused.
The police claim that a search operation is underway for the quick arrest of the four absconding accused.
