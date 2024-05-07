Dacoit Killed, Constable Injured In Encounter
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 07, 2024 | 10:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) A dacoit was killed and a police constable sustained injuries in an encounter with Elite force in Saddar police limits on Tuesday.
A police spokesperson said that bandits were looting passersby in the Khanoana area when a police team of Elite force during routine patrolling reached the site.
The outlaws opened fire on police but in retaliation, a dacoit suffered bullet injury and died on the spot. Two dacoits managed to escape the scene.
A constable Ghulam Dastgir also suffered bullet injuries in the incident who was rushed to a local hospital.
SSP Operations Hassan Javed Bhatti along with other police officers reached the site and held a search operation in the area.
The dead dacoit is yet to be identified.
