Dacoit Killed, Constable Injured In Encounter

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 07, 2024 | 10:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) A dacoit was killed and a police constable sustained injuries in an encounter with Elite force in Saddar police limits on Tuesday.

A police spokesperson said that bandits were looting passersby in the Khanoana area when a police team of Elite force during routine patrolling reached the site.

The outlaws opened fire on police but in retaliation, a dacoit suffered bullet injury and died on the spot. Two dacoits managed to escape the scene.

A constable Ghulam Dastgir also suffered bullet injuries in the incident who was rushed to a local hospital.

SSP Operations Hassan Javed Bhatti along with other police officers reached the site and held a search operation in the area.

The dead dacoit is yet to be identified.

