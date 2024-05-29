Dacoit killed, constable injured in police encounter

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) A dacoit was allegedly killed while a police constable sustained injuries during an encounter in the area of Mansoorabad police station.

Police spokesman Talish Abbas Jutt said here on Wednesday that dolphin force team signaled three suspects riding on a motorcycle near Abadi 80 Murabba Chak No.203-RB on Sheikhupura Road late Tuesday night but the accused opened fire and injured a constable Ali Raza Cheema.

The dolphin team called police help through wireless message as the accused had managed to escape towards Nishatabad.

On receiving information, a police team rushed to the spot and chased the accused. The police encircled the outlaws near Sabina Town Sheikhupura Road and directed them to surrender but the criminals once again opened fire on the police party.

The police retaliated and during this gun fight, one of the outlaws received serious injuries and died on the spot,while his two accomplices managed to escape from the scene under the cover of darkness.

The accused was identified as Ashraf,resident of Chak No.

215-RB Naithari and he was wanted by the police in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases. The body was shifted to mortuary of Allied Hospital-I.

The police also recovered a motorcycle and a 30-bore Beretta pistol from the spot while further investigation was underway after registration of a case under sections 302, 324, 353, 34, 440, 186 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and 13-XX-65 (2a) of the Punjab Arms Amendment Ordinance 2015, he added.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer (CPO) Karman Adil reached Allied Hospital-I and inquired about the health of the injured constable of dolphin force.He directed the SSP Operation to ensure the arrest of escapees as early as possible.

The CPO also appreciated bravery of the police Jawans and announced cash prize and commendation certificates for them.

He said that the police was committed to make Faisalabad a crime-free zone. In this connection, the entire police force would remain active round the clock to provide fully safety and security to the lives and properties of the masses, he added.