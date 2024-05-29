Dacoit Killed, Constable Injured In Police Encounter
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 29, 2024 | 12:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) A dacoit was allegedly killed while a police constable sustained injuries during an encounter in the area of Mansoorabad police station.
Police spokesman Talish Abbas Jutt said here on Wednesday that dolphin force team signaled three suspects riding on a motorcycle near Abadi 80 Murabba Chak No.203-RB on Sheikhupura Road late Tuesday night but the accused opened fire and injured a constable Ali Raza Cheema.
The dolphin team called police help through wireless message as the accused had managed to escape towards Nishatabad.
On receiving information, a police team rushed to the spot and chased the accused. The police encircled the outlaws near Sabina Town Sheikhupura Road and directed them to surrender but the criminals once again opened fire on the police party.
The police retaliated and during this gun fight, one of the outlaws received serious injuries and died on the spot,while his two accomplices managed to escape from the scene under the cover of darkness.
The accused was identified as Ashraf,resident of Chak No.
215-RB Naithari and he was wanted by the police in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases. The body was shifted to mortuary of Allied Hospital-I.
The police also recovered a motorcycle and a 30-bore Beretta pistol from the spot while further investigation was underway after registration of a case under sections 302, 324, 353, 34, 440, 186 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and 13-XX-65 (2a) of the Punjab Arms Amendment Ordinance 2015, he added.
Meanwhile, City Police Officer (CPO) Karman Adil reached Allied Hospital-I and inquired about the health of the injured constable of dolphin force.He directed the SSP Operation to ensure the arrest of escapees as early as possible.
The CPO also appreciated bravery of the police Jawans and announced cash prize and commendation certificates for them.
He said that the police was committed to make Faisalabad a crime-free zone. In this connection, the entire police force would remain active round the clock to provide fully safety and security to the lives and properties of the masses, he added.
Recent Stories
At least 28 die in Balochistan's Washuk bus accident
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 May 2024
NAB raids Malik Riaz's Bahria Town Rawalpindi office
‘Govt can boost revenues by 40 billion with optimized Tobacco Taxation’
Nawaz Sharif says they are of May 28, and not of May 9
Nawaz Sharif again elected unopposed as PML-N president
New complaint lodged against Imran Khan over alleged ‘hateful narrative’ aga ..
NAB law of 40-day physical remand be withdrawn, says Khawaja Saad
Experience Innovation at Its Best — vivo V30e 5G Now Available in Pakistan
Fiza Ali stuns with her rendition of “Kahani Suno” at London fashion show
PM takes notices of unannounced load-shedding in Pakistan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
District Prison Health Council meets:11 minutes ago
-
Inflation to come down gradually, drastic measures to cut high electricity prices soon : Dastgir21 minutes ago
-
Acting president condoles over deaths in Washuk road accident31 minutes ago
-
PPP leader Raisani mourns tragic bus accident near Washuk31 minutes ago
-
CM condoles loss of lives in Washuk accident51 minutes ago
-
Screening camp for prisoners inaugurated51 minutes ago
-
CDA Plan unveiled to tackle prevention of forest fires, awareness campaigns launches: Shahzad Khalil1 hour ago
-
At least 28 die in Balochistan's Washuk bus accident1 hour ago
-
PM grieved over deaths in Washuk traffic accident1 hour ago
-
Over-speeding passenger coach overturned at Washuk, killed 202 hours ago
-
Pakistan condoles deaths, destruction by landslide in Papua New Guinea11 hours ago
-
Syed Ali Raza assumes charge as DIG Operations12 hours ago