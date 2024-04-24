Open Menu

Dacoit Killed During Conflict With Locals

Sumaira FH Published April 24, 2024 | 06:46 PM

A dacoit was killed by the firing of his partner in a bid to get him released from public possession after a conflict with locals at Arhiwala in premises of Meeranpur police station on Wednesday

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) A dacoit was killed by the firing of his partner in a bid to get him released from public possession after a conflict with locals at Arhiwala in premises of Meeranpur police station on Wednesday.

According to police sources, two dacoits entered into the Village Arhiwala to loot citizens when local people gathered around them over suspicion. The locals captured one of them when the second dacoit started firing on the people to get his fellows released from their possession. Resultantly, the dacoit was killed by the firing of his accomplice while the other managed to escape from the scene.

In the meantime, the local police led by DSP Melsi Rana Nadeem Iqbal and Station House Officer (SHO) Meeranpur police station Ashraf Zahoor reached the spot.

The police shifted the body to the hospital for autopsy and identified him as Tahir alias Tarii. The police sources said that the deceased dacoit was wanted to police in various cases of dacoity, robbery and other heinous crimes.

However, special teams have been formed to arrest the escaped criminal, police sources added.

