Dacoit killed during dacoity

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :An alleged dacoit here on Wednesday was killed during a dacoity bid at Budhla Sannat area .

According to police , three armed dacoits entered into a fertilizer shop and started looting money.

Meanwhile, the shopkeepers namely Ahmed, Imran and other person offered resistance to foil dacoity bid. There occurred exchange of fire. Resultantly, one dacoit was shot dead. The two shopkeepers , Ahmed and Imran also sustained injuries. However, one dacoit was caught in injured condition while the third one managed to escape with looted money.

The injured shopkeepers were shifted to hospital. Budhla Sannat police were investigating the incident.