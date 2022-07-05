UrduPoint.com

Dacoit Killed During Dacoity Bid

Umer Jamshaid Published July 05, 2022 | 12:40 AM

Dacoit killed during dacoity bid

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :An alleged dacoit was killed while his accomplice sustained injuries by the firing of shopkeepers during a dacoity bid on Jhang road, here on Monday night.

Police said that two dacoits entered a battery shop near Pertab Nagar on Jhang road and held the shopkeeper hostage at gun point.

In the meantime, other shopkeepers of the market gathered there and encircled the criminals. The outlaws tried to run by resorting firing but a shopkeeper opened fire at them.

As a result, one dacoit was killed on the spot while his accomplice was injured.

Jhang Bazaar police reached the crime scene and shifted the dead body and the injured to hospital.

The identification of the both criminals is yet to be ascertained.

Police have started investigation.

