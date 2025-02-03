Dacoit Killed During Encounter With Police
Faizan Hashmi Published February 03, 2025 | 01:40 PM
KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) A dacoit has been killed during encounter with police in Mithra area under jurisdiction of Phool Nagar Police Station.
The police spokesman said that the robber had been identified as Abbu Suffian while his two accomplices managed to escape from the scene successfully.
The dacoit was wanted to different police stations in 10 different cases including murder, he added.
APP/mfn/378
