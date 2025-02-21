Open Menu

Dacoit Killed During Encounter With Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 21, 2025 | 10:30 PM

Dacoit killed during encounter with police

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) A notorious dacoit involved in heinous crimes, was killed during an exchange of fire with police at Basti Dosa, within the jurisdiction of Kot Chutta Police Station on Friday evening.

According to police sources, Mohafiz Squad signaled suspicious motorcycle riders to stop near Basti Dosa. Instead of complying, the suspects opened fire on the police, prompting a swift retaliatory response. In the exchange of gunfire, one dacoit was killed while his accomplices managed to escape.

The dead was identified as Muhammad Javed s/o Akram, a resident of Jampur, who had a long history of involvement in various criminal cases including attempt to murder, kidnapping, robbery, dacoit, theft and other heinous crimes.

Search operation was continued in the area to arrest the fleeing suspects.

However, District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Ali praised the swift and courageous response of the police team, commending DSP Kot Chutta Arshad Rand, SHO Kot Chutta Muhammad Tayyab, and their team for their exceptional performance in ensuring law and order.

Recent Stories

UAE, New Zealand collaborate to advance Antarctic ..

UAE, New Zealand collaborate to advance Antarctic scientific research

19 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed meets President of Turkmenistan ..

Mansour bin Zayed meets President of Turkmenistan in Ashgabat

19 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Pakistani Deputy Prime Ministe ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister discuss latest regional, int ..

34 minutes ago
 UAE President, VPs condole King Salman on passing ..

UAE President, VPs condole King Salman on passing of Princess Alanoud bint Moham ..

34 minutes ago
 UAE assumes presidency of PAM's Women's Parliament ..

UAE assumes presidency of PAM's Women's Parliamentary Forum

2 hours ago
 EDGE to provide UAE industry with advanced defence ..

EDGE to provide UAE industry with advanced defence production facility

2 hours ago
RAK Ruler receives CEO of Accor Group for Middle E ..

RAK Ruler receives CEO of Accor Group for Middle East, Africa & Asia Pacific

2 hours ago
 Shakhboot bin Nahyan receives officials from Switz ..

Shakhboot bin Nahyan receives officials from Switzerland to discuss developments ..

2 hours ago
 ADNEC Group, Ministry of Defence to organise 12th ..

ADNEC Group, Ministry of Defence to organise 12th edition of Dubai International ..

2 hours ago
 Food security is vital for peace, stability and hu ..

Food security is vital for peace, stability and human dignity, FAO says

2 hours ago
 Arab Parliament for Child opens its fourth session

Arab Parliament for Child opens its fourth session

2 hours ago
 Jafza, Haldiram’s sign agreement to launch saffr ..

Jafza, Haldiram’s sign agreement to launch saffron processing facilities

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan