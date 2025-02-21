Dacoit killed during encounter with police

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) A notorious dacoit involved in heinous crimes, was killed during an exchange of fire with police at Basti Dosa, within the jurisdiction of Kot Chutta Police Station on Friday evening.

According to police sources, Mohafiz Squad signaled suspicious motorcycle riders to stop near Basti Dosa. Instead of complying, the suspects opened fire on the police, prompting a swift retaliatory response. In the exchange of gunfire, one dacoit was killed while his accomplices managed to escape.

The dead was identified as Muhammad Javed s/o Akram, a resident of Jampur, who had a long history of involvement in various criminal cases including attempt to murder, kidnapping, robbery, dacoit, theft and other heinous crimes.

Search operation was continued in the area to arrest the fleeing suspects.

However, District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Ali praised the swift and courageous response of the police team, commending DSP Kot Chutta Arshad Rand, SHO Kot Chutta Muhammad Tayyab, and their team for their exceptional performance in ensuring law and order.