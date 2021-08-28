Dacoit killed during exchange of fire

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2021 ) :A dacoit was killed during an exchange of fire with villagers in Sitiana police limits on Saturday.

A police spokesman said seven dacoits entered the house of Tariq Khan Niazi of Chak No 91-GB and took the family hostage besides looting cash, jewelry and other valuables.

Meanwhile, the family members raised hue and cry due to which villagers gathered on the spot.

The dacoits opened fire and the villagers also returned. During which, a robber died on the spot while his accomplices fled.

On information, the police reached the spot and took the body into custody which was, later on, identified as Pir Bukhsh of Chak No598-GB, who was wanted in a number of cases.

During the incident, the house owner, Tariq Niazi, also received injuries and was shiftedto a local hospital.