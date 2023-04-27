Dacoit killed during exchange of fire

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :A notorious dacoit was killed with the firing of his own accomplices during an exchange of firing with police near 52/WB in premises of Sadar Vehari police station on Thursday.

According to police sources, Sadar police arrested the accused Muhammad Haroon in a murder case number 684/23 who was later, identified as wanted criminal in different cases of murder, attempt to murder, dacoity, robbery and other heinous crimes.

The police was taking him to a place for recovery of a weapon when five unidentified armed outlaws started firing on the police team to get their fellow released from police custody.

The police also retaliated but the arrested criminal was injured with the firing of his own accomplices while the criminals managed to escape from the scene.

The officials of Rescue 1122 reached the spot who confirmed the death of Muhammad Haroon. The police sources said that the deceased was wanted to police in more than 50 cases of murder, attempt to murder, dacoity, robbery and other heinous crimes.

However, special teams have been formed to arrest the escaped criminals, police sources added.