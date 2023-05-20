UrduPoint.com

Dacoit Killed During Police Encounter

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 20, 2023 | 12:30 PM

Dacoit killed during police encounter

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2023 ) :A dacoit in police custody was killed with the firing of his own accomplices during a police encounter.

According to a police spokesperson, Makhdoom Rasheed police were bringing two accused namely Muhammad Shahzad s/o Muhammad Arif resident of Durana Lagana and Khalil s/o Muhammad Shafi for recovery when their three armed accomplices attacked on police party to get them released near Chah Bhawli Wala canal last night.

The accused in police custody managed to escape from there.

In retaliation, Khalil was killed with the firing of his own accomplices. While the accused Shahzad and other outlaws managed to escape from there. The police cordoned off the area for the arrest of the fleeing dacoits.

The deceased accused was involved in over 30 heinous crime cases including dacoity, robbery, rape during a dacoity bid and others.

Special teams have been formed to trace and arrest the fleeing robbers.

Related Topics

Firing Police Robbery From

Recent Stories

Ambassador Masood, US leaders discuss Pak-US relat ..

Ambassador Masood, US leaders discuss Pak-US relations

53 minutes ago
 Import of 100MW Irani cheap electricity will usher ..

Import of 100MW Irani cheap electricity will usher new era of prosperity in Balo ..

59 minutes ago
 UAE Pavilion at Biennale Architettura an architect ..

UAE Pavilion at Biennale Architettura an architectural provocation: curator Tabb ..

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Community Development, Etihad Water &a ..

Ministry of Community Development, Etihad Water &amp; Electricity announce imple ..

1 hour ago
 7.1 magnitude earthquake strikes near New Caledoni ..

7.1 magnitude earthquake strikes near New Caledonia

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 May 2023

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.