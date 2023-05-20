Dacoit killed during police encounter

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2023 ) :A dacoit in police custody was killed with the firing of his own accomplices during a police encounter.

According to a police spokesperson, Makhdoom Rasheed police were bringing two accused namely Muhammad Shahzad s/o Muhammad Arif resident of Durana Lagana and Khalil s/o Muhammad Shafi for recovery when their three armed accomplices attacked on police party to get them released near Chah Bhawli Wala canal last night.

The accused in police custody managed to escape from there.

In retaliation, Khalil was killed with the firing of his own accomplices. While the accused Shahzad and other outlaws managed to escape from there. The police cordoned off the area for the arrest of the fleeing dacoits.

The deceased accused was involved in over 30 heinous crime cases including dacoity, robbery, rape during a dacoity bid and others.

Special teams have been formed to trace and arrest the fleeing robbers.