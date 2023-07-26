Open Menu

Dacoit Killed During Police Encounter

Umer Jamshaid Published July 26, 2023 | 11:23 PM

Dacoit killed during police encounter

A dacoit in police custody was killed with the firing of his own accomplices during a police encounter

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :A dacoit in police custody was killed with the firing of his own accomplices during a police encounter.

According to police sources, City police Jalalpur Pir Wala was bringing an accused named Zafar Qasai for recovery who was involved in various cases including murder.

Meanwhile, the accomplices of the accused opened fire on police party. In retaliation, the accused Zafar Qasai was killed with the firing of his own accomplices.

Upon receiving the information, DSP Jalalpur Bashir Ahmad Hiraj reached the spot with police contingent. The dead body was shifted to the hospital for autopsy.

Police registered the case and started interrogation into the incident.

Related Topics

Dead Firing Murder Fire Police

Recent Stories

New fires in heat-hit Greece force evacuations

New fires in heat-hit Greece force evacuations

27 seconds ago
 Russia, Egypt Have Promising Energy Projects - Put ..

Russia, Egypt Have Promising Energy Projects - Putin

29 seconds ago
 Fed Raises Rates to 22-Year High After 25-Basis Po ..

Fed Raises Rates to 22-Year High After 25-Basis Points Added

31 seconds ago
 EasyLease revenue grows by 37.5% to AED139 million ..

EasyLease revenue grows by 37.5% to AED139 million in H1 2023

10 minutes ago
 Sounds of Gunfire Heard Near Presidential Palace i ..

Sounds of Gunfire Heard Near Presidential Palace in Capital of Niger - Reports

2 minutes ago
 Economic progress linked with business community's ..

Economic progress linked with business community's performance: Prime Minister M ..

2 minutes ago
WFP unveils 5-year strategic uplift plan for AJK

WFP unveils 5-year strategic uplift plan for AJK

2 minutes ago
 Irish Singer Sinead O'Connor Dies Aged 56 - Report ..

Irish Singer Sinead O'Connor Dies Aged 56 - Reports

7 minutes ago
 NA body to summon RPO, DG FIA in IUB scandal

NA body to summon RPO, DG FIA in IUB scandal

7 minutes ago
 PAC for conducting investigation on NADRA's data l ..

PAC for conducting investigation on NADRA's data leakage issue

7 minutes ago
 People living on Hub Dam's outskirts asked to move ..

People living on Hub Dam's outskirts asked to move safer places

7 minutes ago
 Commissioner Malakand Division visits flood affect ..

Commissioner Malakand Division visits flood affected areas

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan