Dacoit killed during police encounter

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :A dacoit in police custody was killed with the firing of his own accomplices during a police encounter.

According to police sources, City police Jalalpur Pir Wala was bringing an accused named Zafar Qasai for recovery who was involved in various cases including murder.

Meanwhile, the accomplices of the accused opened fire on police party. In retaliation, the accused Zafar Qasai was killed with the firing of his own accomplices.

Upon receiving the information, DSP Jalalpur Bashir Ahmad Hiraj reached the spot with police contingent. The dead body was shifted to the hospital for autopsy.

Police registered the case and started interrogation into the incident.