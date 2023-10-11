Dacoit killed during police encounter

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) A dacoit in police custody was killed with the firing of his own accomplices during a police encounter.

According to police sources, Sadar police Vehari was bringing an accused named Saqib for recovery who was involved in various cases including murder.

Meanwhile, three accomplices of the accused opened fire on a police party near 415/EB Sheikh Fazil police station premises.

In retaliation, the accused Saqib killed with the firing of his own accomplices.

The accused managed to flee from there. Police have cordoned off the area and started the search for the fleeing outlaws.

The dead body of the killed dacoit was handed over to heirs after autopsy.

The spokeswoman for the police said that the killed dacoit gunned down a citizen named Pervaiz who was the father of four kids during a dacoity bid a few days ago in Chak No 31/WB.

APP/aaj-sak