Dacoit Killed During Police Encounter

Faizan Hashmi Published October 14, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Dacoit killed during police encounter

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2023) A dacoit who was involved in heinous crimes including murder was killed by firing during a police encounter.

According to police sources, Gaggu Mandi police were bringing a dangerous accused namely Qurban involved in the murder of a trader after recovery when four unknown accomplices of the accused attacked on police team and used to free him from police custody and fled away.

The police personnel of Gaggu Mandi and Sahuka police stations chased the fleeing dacoits.

Meanwhile, armed robbers opened fire on the police team. In retaliation, the accused Quran died by firing while other accomplices managed to escape from there.

The killed dacoit was wanted by police in over 18 cases including murder, attempt to murder, dacoity, robbery and others and was a symbol of terror in the area.

DPO Vehari Esa Khan Sukhera formed police teams for the arrest of fleeing dacoits.

APP/aaj-sak

