Dacoit killed during police encounter

A dacoit was killed with the firing of own accomplices during police encounter in limits of Khair Pur Sadat police station

A dacoit was killed with the firing of own accomplices during police encounter in limits of Khair Pur Sadat police station.

According to police spokesperson, SHO Sheher Sultan police along with Khair Pur Sadat police on a tip off raided for the arrest of a proclaimed offender.

The suspects opened firing on a police party in which police personnel remained safe. The police van was partially damaged. A dacoit sustained bullet injury with the firing of own accomplices.

The injured dacoit was shifted to Khair Pur hospital but he succumbed to injuries.The deceased dacoit was identified as Sajawal alias Sajawali and was wanted to police in 12 cases of murder, attempt to murder, dacoity and other crimes.

