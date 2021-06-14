UrduPoint.com
Dacoit Killed During Police Encounter In Sargodha

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 04:14 PM

A dacoit was killed in a police 'encounter' in Urban Area Police limits, police sources said here on Monday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :A dacoit was killed in a police 'encounter' in Urban Area Police limits, police sources said here on Monday.

They said that three armed dacoits looted a bakery shop in block number 12 and were chased by a police team.

On seeing the police team, the dacoits opened fire at police near Mujahid colony and police retaliated.

As a result, one fleeing dacoit succumbed to bullet injuries on the spot, while two others fled from the scene.

The police shifted the body to DHQ Teaching Hospital for autopsy and launched search operation for the arrest of two other outlaws.

