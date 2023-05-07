UrduPoint.com

Dacoit Killed During Robbery

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 07, 2023 | 10:50 AM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2023 ) :A dacoit was shot dead while firing during dacoity bid into a house in Tehsil Jatoi here on Sunday.

According to Rescue officials, the control room received a call that a dacoit sustained a bullet injury during a robbery in the limits of Jatoi police station.

Upon receiving the information, the Rescue team rushed to the spot and found a dacoit who had died due to bullet wounded into the head.

The body was shifted to Tehsil headquarters hospital in presence of police for future legal action.

The deceased robber was identified as 30 years old Ghulam Akbar s/o Khadim Hussain resident of Tehsil Jatoi.

Police have registered a case and started investigation.

