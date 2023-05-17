UrduPoint.com

Dacoit Killed During Shootout With Police

Sumaira FH Published May 17, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Dacoit killed during shootout with police

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :A notorious inter-district dacoit was killed during a shootout with police at Village 45/15-L in the premises of Sadar Mian Channu police station in the wee hours of Wednesday.

According to police sources, a notorious dacoit namely Imtiaz Maloka, who was a member of an inter-district gang was arrested by police and was on physical remand in police custody. The police were taking him to a site for recovery of weapons when seven armed outlaws including Laal, Rana Ahmed and Mazhar opened fire at the police party to free their fellow from police custody.

The police also retaliated in self-defence and the exchange of firing continued for ten to fifteen minutes, during which the arrested outlaw was killed by the firing of his own accomplices. However, the other accused managed to escape. The deceased dacoit was wanted to police in different cases of dacoity-cum murder, robbery, theft and other heinous crimes, police sources added.

District Police Officer (DPO) Rana Omer Farooq formed special teams and directed them to nab the escaped criminals at the earliest.

Related Topics

Firing Murder Fire Police National Accountability Bureau Exchange Police Station Robbery SITE Criminals From

Recent Stories

World Bank expects UAE&#039;s non-oil economy to g ..

World Bank expects UAE&#039;s non-oil economy to grow by 4.8% in 2023

55 minutes ago
 IHC orders to release Maleeka Bokhari, Ali Muhamma ..

IHC orders to release Maleeka Bokhari, Ali Muhammad Khan

1 hour ago
 Punjab Government Demands PTI to surrender alleged ..

Punjab Government Demands PTI to surrender alleged terrorists in Zaman Park

1 hour ago
 OPPO Battery Health Engine wins 2023 SEAL Sustaina ..

OPPO Battery Health Engine wins 2023 SEAL Sustainable Product Award in recogniti ..

2 hours ago
 IHC grants bail to Imran Khan till May 31

IHC grants bail to Imran Khan till May 31

3 hours ago
 IT Minister stresses importance of high-speed acce ..

IT Minister stresses importance of high-speed access to internet by every citize ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.