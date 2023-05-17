Dacoit killed during shootout with police

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :A notorious inter-district dacoit was killed during a shootout with police at Village 45/15-L in the premises of Sadar Mian Channu police station in the wee hours of Wednesday.

According to police sources, a notorious dacoit namely Imtiaz Maloka, who was a member of an inter-district gang was arrested by police and was on physical remand in police custody. The police were taking him to a site for recovery of weapons when seven armed outlaws including Laal, Rana Ahmed and Mazhar opened fire at the police party to free their fellow from police custody.

The police also retaliated in self-defence and the exchange of firing continued for ten to fifteen minutes, during which the arrested outlaw was killed by the firing of his own accomplices. However, the other accused managed to escape. The deceased dacoit was wanted to police in different cases of dacoity-cum murder, robbery, theft and other heinous crimes, police sources added.

District Police Officer (DPO) Rana Omer Farooq formed special teams and directed them to nab the escaped criminals at the earliest.