Dacoit Killed, Factory Owner Injured In Shootout

Umer Jamshaid Published February 25, 2024 | 06:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) A dacoit was killed while a factory owner sustained serious injuries during a shootout in the area of Thikriwala police station.

A police spokesman said here on Sunday that three outlaws stormed into the Malik Ghani factory situated at Jhang Road near Chak No.276-JB Dandewal during wee hours and robbed factory workers.

When the factory owner, Abdus Sattar (55), produced resistance, the bandits opened fire and injured him seriously.

Receiving information, SHO Thikriwala Riaz Gujjar along with his team rushed to the spot and ordered the criminals for surrender but they opened fire on the police party.

The police also returned fire in self-defense and during the encounter, one of the outlaws was injured in firing by his own accomplices.

The police arrested him and tried to shift to hospital but he died on the spot, whereas his other two accomplices managed to escape under the cover of firing.

The killed bandit was identified as Mujahid, who was wanted in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases while raids are being conducted to arrest the escapees, the spokesman added.

